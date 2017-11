A former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has said his trial for alleged corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is not a threat to his desire to run for the office of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.Daniel spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.The former governor is among members of the party who are currently being tried for alleged corruption.