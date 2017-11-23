Mohammed Katu, counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, says his client is still receiving salaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the dismissal of Maina from the civil service after the report of his reinstatement went viral.





But speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing Maina’s reinstatement, Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.





He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.





The lawyer said his client had to go into hiding because of the threat to his life.





“Maina had to disappear because of the serious threats to his life,” Katu said.





“Maina is still receiving salaries. 23 files were sent to him in his capacity as acting director, even while he was absent. Maina has continued to work even after he was dismissed.”





Maina is said to be complict in a multi-billion naira pension scam.





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said Maina was part of a syndicate that defrauded pensioners.





He said Maina fled the country after he fell out with his group.





“Maina was part of the syndicate that I must admit, he fell out with them and fled the shores of the country,” he said.





He said at a meeting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016, Maina told him about the N3 billion whcih his committee recovered.





On his part, Joseph Akande, acting chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, said in 2014, Maina wrote to the commission asking it to review his dismissal but it was turned down because there were new facts.





“In January 2017, there was another letter from the AGF from the office of the AGF… he now sent the third letter telling us that the dismissal could not stand,” Akande said.





He said the AGF’s letter also stated that the warrant of arrest issued on Maina had been voided by a court order.





Aliyu Madaki, chairman of the committee, adjourned the hearing till Thursday.





