The Wikipedia page of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has recorded him as the former president following his house arrest.

The 93-year-old President was during the week chased out of office by the country’s military arm and currently under house arrest.









The Wikipedia page of the President, who has ruled the country for 37 years, now sees him as former president.





The page reads, “Robert Gabriel Mugabe, born 21 February 1924) is a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who was President of Zimbabwe from 1987 to 2017.”





Mugabe sacked his deputy who was in line to take over from him as President while paving way for his wife, Grace to succeed him.