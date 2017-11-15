The United Nations, UN, United States of America and the United Kingdom have all reacted to the military coup in Zimbabwe.

The military on Wednesday overthrew 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe after seizing the National Radio Station on Tuesday.





Mugabe has been in charge of the country for 37 years.





The UN has consequently issued a security advisory, instructing its personnel to work from home.

Some schools were closed and some students failed to sit for their final examinations, including at the University of Zimbabwe.





Also, the UK foreign and commonwealth office has updated its travel advice to British nationals in Zimbabwe.





It reads in part, “Due to the uncertain political situation in Harare, including reports of unusual military activity, we recommend British nationals currently in Harare to remain safely at home or in their accommodation until the situation becomes clearer. Please continue to monitor our travel advice and embassy social media accounts for updates.





“You should avoid political activity, or activities that could be considered political, including political discussions in public places and criticism of the president. You should avoid all demonstrations and rallies. The authorities have sometimes used force to suppress demonstrations.”





On its part, the US revealed that its embassy in Harare, “will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely.”





It also advised US citizens in Zimbabwe, “to shelter in place until further notice.





“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”



