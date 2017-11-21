President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, describing it as “very cruel and dastardly.”President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, commiserated with families of the several victims, government and people of the state.He assured that government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.The President enjoined the people in the entire North-east to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies in order to avert further attacks on soft targets by the terrorist group.The statement also stated that President Buhari has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara.While noting the current moves by the IGP to review police personnel and strategy in the state, the President directed him to visit the state and report back his findings about the deadly attacks.The directives followed recent killings and wanton destruction carried out by unknown gunmen on communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.President Buhari prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.The Adamawa Police Command said the death toll in the Mubi mosque suicide attack has risen to 50.The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.Abubakar said that a young boy was responsible for the blast which occurred during the early morning prayer.“We have 50 dead and we are now trying to get the exact number of those injured ,” Abubakar said.The attack happened in Dazala area of Mubi town in Adamawa on Tuesday around 5 a.m. when Muslims were observing the early morning prayer.The incident was the first in three years since the liberation of Mubi town from Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.