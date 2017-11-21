Mourners have besieged the Independence Layout residence of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme following the news of his demise in a London hospital on Sunday.A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) who visited the residence of the former founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reports that the atmosphere was solemn and the mourners wearing sad faces.However, a condolence registered had yet to be opened in the residence.A security man who pleaded anonymity, said that he was under instruction not to allow journalists access to the compound.“The wife of Dr. Alex Ekwueme has gone to Abuja and none of the family members is here.“We are under instruction not to allow journalists to enter into the compound and no condolence register has been opened,” the security man said.NAN recalls that Ekwueme was initially admitted at Memfys Neurosurgical Hospital, Enugu, for a chest infection from where he was transferred to London on Nov. 13.His younger brother and traditional ruler of Oko community, His Royal Highness Laz Ekwueme, announced the late vice president’s demise in a statement.He was aged 85.