Antonio Conte insists his relationship with Jose Mourinho stops at mutual respect ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United.The pair have been involved in several touchline confrontations dating back to October 2016, when Mourinho suggested Conte had “humiliated” him and his players by celebrating Chelsea’s fourth goal in a 4-0 win over United.Manchester United take on Chelsea as part of Nissan Super Sunday and there’s no love lost between the two managersConte insisted the pair’s relationship is professional ahead of their Super Sunday clash, but was stopped short in his pre-match press conference when asked if he will shake Mourinho’s hand after the game.“It’s not important, the relationship between the coaches,” said Conte. “We have to respect the job of the other coach. I don’t like to speak about the other situation.”