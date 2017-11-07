Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has disclosed that he is willing to let goalkeeper, David De Gea finally join Real Madrid if he gets Raphael Varane in return.Mourinho will allow De Gea to complete his dream move to the Spanish capital should he be able to sign the Madrid’s centre-half, According to Spanish outlet, Don Balon.De Gea almost joined the Los Blancos in the summer of 2015 only for the transfer to fall through at the 11th hour.But Real are still keen on him, and De Gea has started the season in stellar form for the Red Devils, keeping 11 clean sheets in 15 appearances in all competitions.