 Moses would be back next week - Conte
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said Victor Moses should return to action next week after he was sidelined for several weeks by a hamstring injury.


“Moses is progressing well – I hope to see him back next week,” Conte said at a press briefing yesterday.

The 26-year-old Nigeria star hurt his hamstrings at his former club Crystal Palace last month.

He has missed six Chelsea games as a result of this latest injury setback.

He will also miss today’s visit to West Bromwich Albion, but could be available for selection in a UEFA Champions League at Qarabag on Wednesday.

Last week, the right wing-back announced on social media that his rehabilitation is going to plan.

