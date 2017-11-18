“Moses is progressing well – I hope to see him back next week,” Conte said at a press briefing yesterday.
The 26-year-old Nigeria star hurt his hamstrings at his former club Crystal Palace last month.
He has missed six Chelsea games as a result of this latest injury setback.
He will also miss today’s visit to West Bromwich Albion, but could be available for selection in a UEFA Champions League at Qarabag on Wednesday.
Last week, the right wing-back announced on social media that his rehabilitation is going to plan.
