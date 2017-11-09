Disturbed by the impending admission of Morocco into the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS, critical stakeholders on Thursday warned the Nigerian Federal Government to quickly checkmate such an entry as it will speed up disintegration of the Nigerian state.Critical stakeholders speaking at a one day public hearing put together by the House of Representatives joint committees on Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for Africa Integration titled: “Public hearing on the Review of Nigeria’s Membership of ECOWAS In View of Morocco’s Bid to be Admitted Into the Regional Body” advised Nigeria to block Morocco’s Bid.Former Director General, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, in his presentation to the Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje-led Foreign Affairs Committee said “any attempt to allow Morocco to join the Regional body will disintegrate Nigeria.Akinterinwa argued that he has 12points that could make Nigeria checkmate Morocco from joining “as it’s one of the most corrupt nations in the world going by the recent corruption index account.”Speaking almost in the same vein, representative of the Director-General, NIIA, Prof Fred Agwu said “he who pays the piper dictates the tunes; Nigeria can block Morocco from ECOWAS.Activist lawyer, Femi Falana in his submission, told the stakeholders that “any attempt to allow the North African country to join ECOWAS will subvert Nigeria’s Economic prosperity.The National Vice President of Association of Retired Ambassadors of Nigeria, ARCAN, Ambassador.John Shinkaye, in his view advised the federal government to effectively checkmate Morocco now as its membership will spell doom for Nigeria. Details soon…