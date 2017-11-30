The Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura, on Monday disclosed that the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, has not been arrested because he was not on the watch list of the service.

Daura made the disclosure during the ongoing investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives on the reinstatement of Maina back into the Civil Service, in Abuja.





According to Daura, “Senate ordered the sack of Maina which was done and also ordered the his arrest.





“Maina could not be arrested because he was not on our watch list. Let me state that the Service has nothing to with the reinstatement of Maina back into the Civil Service and his promotion.





“Maina had written to us asking for protecting claiming threat to his life and we are looking at the matter.





“In March, the Attorney General of the Federation had approach me that Maina wanted them to meet and I advised him to go with a third party. He later told me that he met with Maina in company of the National Security Adviser.









“The outcome of the meeting must have been made available to this committee previously.”