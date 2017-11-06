The Kwara Government on Monday said there was no outbreak of Monkey Pox disease in any of the 16 local government areas of the state.The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in llorin on Monday.He said that investigation by state health officials to all nooks and crannies indicated that there was no outbreak of Monkeypox disease in any part of the state.“For now, Kwara has zero record of Monkeypox and we are working round the clock to maintain the record,’’ he said.The commissioner also said that the state government had trained 241 health workers for prevention and treatment of the disease in case of a possible outbreak.