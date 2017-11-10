Alhaji Abdullahi Muktar, the Sole Administrator of Kauru Local Government in Kaduna State has warned people of the area against eating bush meat.He gave the warning during a meeting with unions of hunters and butchers in the area in his office at Kauru Local Government Secretariat on Friday.Mukhtar said the call became necessary in view of the dangers associated with monkeypox disease, which remained a threat to the country.The administrator said “let me use this medium to call on our people to avoid eating bush meat to guard themselves against the dreaded disease.“According to experts, the disease is as a result of intake of bushmeat, hence the need to completely avoid it for the sake of our health.”He said the government would not fold its arms and allow people to fall victims of the disease.Responding, a hunter, Malam Abdullahi Kauru, applauded the administrator’s efforts toward ensuring good health in the area.He advised people to avoid any form of interaction with monkeys and assured the administrator of their support toward tackling the problem.