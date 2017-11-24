 "Mnangagwa Told Mugabe He Will Be Safe In Zimbabwe" | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Incoming Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa assured former president Robert Mugabe he and his family would be safe in the country when the two men spoke for the first time since Mnangagwa returned home this week, state media said on Friday.


The State-owned The Herald newspaper said Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who is set to be sworn in as president later on Friday, had agreed that the former leader may not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he was tired.

