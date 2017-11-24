The State-owned The Herald newspaper said Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who is set to be sworn in as president later on Friday, had agreed that the former leader may not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he was tired.
"Mnangagwa Told Mugabe He Will Be Safe In Zimbabwe"
