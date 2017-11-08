Following invitation by the Senate, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is now at the National Assembly to honor the invitation, extended to him.Idris is accompanied by members of the Police Management Team and an officer from the public relations department.The Senate ad-hoc committee is investigating compromise allegations against the police boss and the Police Service Commission, PSC.The Senate had on October 16 summoned the police boss to appear before its panel to respond to allegations against him by Senator Isah Misau.Idris had on Friday confirmed his readiness to appear before the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating him over allegations of corruption.