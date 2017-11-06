The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has filed a libel suit against the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Hamman Misau.

Idris is demanding N5 billion as compensation for alleged defamation.





The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, had earlier preferred criminal charges against Misau.





The criminal case instituted by the AGF office and the civil case by the IGP himself are stemmed from allegations of corruption and unethical practices leveled by Misau against the IGP in the electronic and print media.





The civil case has been assigned to Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja while the criminal case is before the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

Justice Okeke has fixed for November 13, 2017 for hearing in the case.





The IGP’s lawyer, Marcel Oru, in the suit prayed the court to award cumulative aggravated and exemplary damages of N5 billion to his client against the Senator.