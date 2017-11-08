The Niger State Ministry of Education has suspended the vice-principal of Government Secondary School, Tunga, Niger State, for impregnating one JSS 2 pupil, Faith Galadima.This was made known by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Yahaya Garba during a chat with newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.Yahaya said, “An eight-man committee was set up and headed by Mrs. Zainba Kolo, a vice-principal in the school, to investigate allegations against the embattled vice-principal.“The committee was to suggest appropriate measures to be taken against the accused if the allegation was confirmed to be true, based on the provision of the public service regulation.“The committee came out with the following findings: “That the student is pregnant as proved by the laboratory test conducted at Minna General Hospital.“That Faith is seven weeks and six days pregnant as at the time of the findings and was expected to deliver November 9, and that the accused was responsible for the pregnancy.”