A militant group, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, says it knows the whereabouts of fugitive ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and expressed its readiness to guide security agents to his hideout in the creeks of Niger Delta.Leader of the group and coalition of nine other militant groups, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, who spoke to newsmen this morning, revealed that some top officials of the Federal and Delta State Government were familiar with the hideout, but declined to disclose it to the authorities for necessary action. His words, “We know exactly where he (Tompolo) is, even some top federal government officials and the government of Delta state know his whereabouts with top security agents.”‘In a short while we shall give the names of all those influential supporters to Tompolo and his Niger Delta Avengers with some government officials from the presidency still getting in touch with a man that is under government wanted list,” Ezonebi asserted.