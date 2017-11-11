Ace drama minister and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministry, Mike Bamiloye has opened up on the controversy trailing the payment of tithes among church members.

Bamiloye was apparently responding to the recent attack on Nigerian pastor by ace AOP, Daddy Freeze, who accused men of God of robbing the poor to get rich in the name of tithing.





Airing his views on the controversy, theAgbara Nla producer said he saw nothing wrong with the practice of tithing.





He said, “I am an Evangelist. I believe strongly in tithes and giving offerings as God commanded in Malachi 3:10.





“I have believed and practice this for more than 35 years. I pay tithes. My Ministry pay tithes.





“On many occasions, we had laid all we had on the Altar before God. On some Occasions we had emptied our accounts and laid all before the Lord in obedience to His specific command and in appreciation of His goodness.





“We believe heavily in tithes and offering, and also in the Biblical Principle of first fruits .





“I have seen marvelous Wonders of God at home and on evangelistic fields as I held on to the Biblical Doctrine of Tithes and Offerings, Sowing and Harvesting. I have been on this for more than 30 years in ministry.





“I pay my tithes and I give my offerings as instructed by god.

but it is never and can never be my business, whatever the tithes and offerings are used for.





“I have given the Tithes and Offerings to God and It is no longer in my care. It is God’s Business to determine if it is well used or not. Not Mine.





“Are you waiting for me to defend my Belief on Tithes from the Bible? What Do I need to defend again, when I saw it in the Bible, even if it is One Verse.





“Now, let me show you the Verses of the Word of God that I follow:





“I am not a Theologian, and I do not need many Verses from the Bible to know what to do. I am an Evangelist. So, do not wait for me to now begin to table before you a an argumentative Bible Study.





“And it is God I have given my tithes, because he said, it is him i have robbed if I don’t pay the tithes into his house.





“Therefore, I have no problem with any pastor or church the lord leads me to pay my tithes.”