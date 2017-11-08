Stakeholders in the middle belt, comprising Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa and Taraba State, have voted against secession.
They accepted the indivisibility of Nigeria as a country, and dissociated themselves from any group which is clamouring or preaching balkanisation of the country.
Their stand was contained in a communiqué by Chief John Mamman (Chairman) and Màiyaki Idris (Secretary) of the Middle Belt Group, after their meeting at Slim Top Suite Hotel Jos, Plateau State.
The group also rejected the idea of returning to regionalism, saying as a people, they have resolved to control their political destiny and will resist any undue influence from outside.
