Former Argentine footballer, Diego Armando Maradona has declared his interest in young Nigerian striker, Danjuma Ademola Kuti.Kuti, who was signed into the United Arab Emirate First Division league recently, caught the attention of the former player, who also invited him to the senior side for training session.This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the U.A.E Sports Agency in Abuja.The statement said Maradona was impressed by the striker’s way of scoring goals and playing skill and assured him of a promising future and that under him the young striker will be a successful payer.He said, “the striker possesses what it takes to be outstanding and the club will ensure he is a successful player considering his abilities.”At the moment, Kuti is the leading scorer of the youth team which is topping the U.A.E . Youth league table.The football legend also encouraged the striker to becoming a legend and revealed that he will be the first Nigerian footballer to be coached by him.Maradona who wants Kuti to play in the ongoing First division league competition is restricted by the U.A.E.F.A policy that allow only two foreigners to play in the league competition.Maradona is presently working to put the club at top of the league and is saddled with the task of ensuring Fujairah FC is promoted back to Asian Gulf league after its relegation in 2015.