Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, will not serve any jail sentence, after he agreed to compensate police in Los Angeles for their repeated callouts over loud parties last summer.Police issued a citation to Lukaku after responding to five noise complaints in as many days, at a Beverly Hills residence where he was staying.The parties were held before the Belgium international completed his £75million transfer to United from Everton.Lukaku will pay $450 (£340) to reimburse the force, as part of a deal that will see the charge reduced from a misdemeanour which could have carried six months in jail, a Los Angeles court was told on Tuesday.“They are reaching a disposition in this case that the first thing that must happen is the defendant must pay Beverly Hills Police Department $450 for multiple response calls,” Commissioner Jane Godfrey, overseeing the case, said.Godfrey also said the city will also reduce the charge to a disturbance of the peace infraction, which carries a $100 (£76) fine plus other costs and penalties.