Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, will not serve any jail sentence, after he agreed to compensate police in Los Angeles for their repeated callouts over loud parties last summer.


Police issued a citation to Lukaku after responding to five noise complaints in as many days, at a Beverly Hills residence where he was staying.

The parties were held before the Belgium international completed his £75million transfer to United from Everton.

Lukaku will pay $450 (£340) to reimburse the force, as part of a deal that will see the charge reduced from a misdemeanour which could have carried six months in jail, a Los Angeles court was told on Tuesday.

“They are reaching a disposition in this case that the first thing that must happen is the defendant must pay Beverly Hills Police Department $450 for multiple response calls,” Commissioner Jane Godfrey, overseeing the case, said.

Godfrey also said the city will also reduce the charge to a disturbance of the peace infraction, which carries a $100 (£76) fine plus other costs and penalties.

