The young man who shared the funny story on his Twitter page noted that he was robbed in Iyanoba area of Lagos state.

According to him, the thief snatched a bottled drink from him after he bought it from a street hawker in traffic.

He explained that the thief took the bottled drink from him and ran away at a lightning speed. The Twitter user made a joke expressing regret at not being able to buy the thief something to eat with the stolen drink.





The young man further expressed that poverty is the only reason for someone to steal something edible in traffic.





He noted that all he could do after the shocking event occurred was laugh because it felt strange for something like that to happen.





Read his story below:







