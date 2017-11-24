Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed what he and ex-Pension Reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina discussed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, 2016.
He gave the details when he appeared before a House of Representatives Committee on Thursday.
Malami said his official meeting with Maina was in the presence of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.
“My meeting with Maina was after securing no objections from the security agencies, particularly the DSS”, he recalled.
“He pressurized seriously to meet me on the matter. There was a third party in attendance.
”The NSA was part of the entourage and I intimated him. I had cause to meet with Maina with NSA in attendance.
“At the meeting, Maina made a submission to us that he was responsible for the recovery of N2bn pension fund and another N1bn.
”He alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate him when he went to the Villa.
“He said N3.7bn was shared by some powerful forces in the pension circle.
”On our return back home, the information was shared among the relevant agencies, and efforts were made to block leakages.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.