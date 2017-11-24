Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has ​disclosed what he and ex-Pension Reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina ​discussed ​in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, 2016.

​He gave the details when he appeared before a House of Representatives Committee ​on Thursday.​





​Malami said his ​official ​meeting with Maina was in the presence of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno​.​





“My meeting with Maina was after securing no objections from the security agencies, particularly the DSS​”, he recalled.





“​He pressurized seriously to meet me on the matter. There was a third party in attendance.





​”​The NSA was part of the entourage and I intimated him. I had cause to meet with Maina with NSA in attendance.





“At the meeting, Maina made a submission to us that he was responsible for the recovery of N2bn pension fund and another N1bn.





​”​He alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate him when he went to the Villa.





“He said N3.7bn was shared by some powerful forces in the pension circle.





​”​On our return back home, the information was shared among the relevant agencies, and efforts were made to block leakages.”