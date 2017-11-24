 Malami reveals discussion with Maina in Dubai, says NSA attended meeting | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has ​disclosed what he and ex-Pension Reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina ​discussed ​in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, 2016.


​He gave the details when he appeared before a House of Representatives Committee ​on Thursday.​

​Malami said his ​official ​meeting with Maina was in the presence of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno​.​

“My meeting with Maina was after securing no objections from the security agencies, particularly the DSS​”, he recalled.

“​He pressurized seriously to meet me on the matter. There was a third party in attendance.

​”​The NSA was part of the entourage and I intimated him. I had cause to meet with Maina with NSA in attendance.

“At the meeting, Maina made a submission to us that he was responsible for the recovery of N2bn pension fund and another N1bn.

​”​He alleged that there was an attempt to eliminate him when he went to the Villa.

“He said N3.7bn was shared by some powerful forces in the pension circle.


​”​On our return back home, the information was shared among the relevant agencies, and efforts were made to block leakages.”

