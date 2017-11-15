The National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Labaran Maku has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The billboard of the former governorship candidate of APGA has littered the Nasarawa state party secretariat of the PDP, indicating his interest to run for 2019 governorship election, under the platform of PDP.Maku who debunked the rumor while speaking to journalists via a telephone conversation, said he has no knowledge of the billboard mounted at the PDP secretariat in the state.“I am in APGA and I know I have supporters in PDP and APC. But I am not aware of my billboard being mounted in front of PDP secretariats, neither did I ask anybody to do that.“I want all my supporters whether in APGA, PDP, APC and other parties to stop any act capable of creating violence in the state. What we are out to instill in the state is peace and brotherhood as enshrined in our party’s motto”, he said.He called on people of the state to eschew any form of ethnic and religious sentiment and elect credible candidates that would move the state to an enviable height in 2019.