It was a swath of counter-accusations at the continued investigative hearing by the ad-hoc Committee on the Disappearance,re-appearance and reinstatement of embattled former boss of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform Team Abdulrasheed Maina on Monday.The Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun told a bewildered Committee members that Maina’s name was not in the FG’s pay roll.The investigative hearing which started at precisely 10.25am after the opening prayer by the Chairman, Rep Ali Madaki, APC, Kano took a twist when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior in his submissions declared that he got instructions to reinstate Maina from the Office of the Head of Service to the Federation.This declaration did not go down well with the HOS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita as she immediately countered his position saying:“This is not quite correct to put it mildlyAt this point, the Chairman ordered that she should be placed on oath.Also, the Accountant General to the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris told the Committee that the last salary Maina earned was in February, 2013.The minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun also corroborated the position of her AGF, saying:“Maina is not in FG’s pay roll and his biometric was not even captured.