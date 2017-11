The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr Abubakar Magaji on Thursday admitted before the Rep Ali Madaki led ad-hoc investigative panel that he should be held responsible for erroneously reinstating embattled former Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina.The PS also tendered an unreserved apology to the HOS Mrs Winifred Ita-Oyo for referring to her as that person.