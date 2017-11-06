Human rights activist, Femi Falana, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take action against all officials involved in the controversial recall of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.In a statement on Sunday, Falana described the act by the alleged officials as a deliberate one to subvert the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari-led administration.He further said the action had exposed the country to ridicule before the comity of nations.In a reaction to comments by Maina’s family, who had accused the Buhari administration of official hypocrisy and betrayal, Falana said the officials of government who brought Maina back deliberately set out to subvert the anti-corruption policy of the government.He described the act, including payment of arrears of salaries and allowances, totalling N22 million, to Maina as the height of impunity, especially when several workers were still being owed salaries.“It is the height of insensitivity to pay arrears of salaries to a fugitive at a time when hundreds of thousands of workers and pensioners are owed arrears of their legitimate emoluments,” he said.Despite having promised not to sweep the matter under the carpet, Mr Falana urged the president to take immediate steps in ensuring that his administration’s anti-corruption fight was, indeed, upheld.