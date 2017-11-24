Abdulrasheed Maina, embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, has signified interest to appear before the House of Representatives if his security is guaranteed.

The former Pension boss said he was ready to appear before the committee and provide more details on the controversy that led to his sack if lawmakers can ensure that no security agency arrests or harasses him.





He said this through his lawyer, Mohammed Sani Katu on Thursday during the committee’s investigative hearing into his reinstatement back into the Civil Service.





He said, “We ask that you give Maina protection so that no security agency will interfere or arrest him so that he’ll appear in person.





“If that is done, we can assure you that Maina will come. We want you to give Maina a cover to appear.”





Katu had earlier insisted that his client was still on the payroll of the Federal Government.









Maina is currently on the run for allegedly committing fraud to the tune of N2.1 billion while in office.





Despite been declared wanted, reports had it that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami had directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina.





Displeased by the report, President Muhammadu Buhari had in October ordered the immediate disengagement of Maina.