Senate investigation into the reinstatement of former Pension Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service would be done behind closed doors.

The Chairman of the Senate adhoc committee set up to investigate the matter, Emmanuel Paulker made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Abuja.





Paulker said the committee will make its findings known at the end of the investigations.





He also assured that the committee will be transparent in the course of the proceedings, stressing that nobody would be witch hunted.





He said: “It should be stated for the purpose of emphasis that the National Assembly, which is constitutionally saddled with the responsibilities to perform this exercise, is not expected to base its conclusion on the preponderance of views being expressed from members of the public, hence the need to conduct this investigative hearing to be in the right position to make appropriate recommendations to the Senate.





“For the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to categorically state that we are on a witch hunting mission, but to perform our mandate in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended and the Senate Standing Rules.”





Maina is currently on the run for allegedly committing N2.1 billion fraud while in office.





However, reports had it that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina,after he secretly returned to the country.