A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, has asked the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, to present himself before the court rather than requesting to meet with the President.

Ogunye made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise daily yesterday, in response to an exclusive interview by Maina in which he insisted that he was innocent of the allegations preferred against him.





According to the Human rights lawyer, Maina’s request to meet with president Buhari is a ‘cock and bull story’ and also an attempt to evade the justice system.





“Maina wants to meet with Mr Presdient over what? Do we even respect our court at all? Do we respect our judicial process? Do you know that in this country, Supreme Court justices are being tried in court? Who is he to be saying that he wants to recover money?





“Present yourself, you are a fugitive from justice. Have your day in court, prove your innocence there – that is the law that I know.





“All this talk about I want to see the president – for what? He has seen the Attorney General of the Federation and he told us that he visited Maina to the knowledge of the National Security Adviser of Nigeria,” Ogunye said.