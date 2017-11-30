Sacked Chairman of Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, Thursday, has been reported to have three international passports and he is an American citizen.Mohammed Babandede, the Nigerian Immigration boss speaking at the ongoing House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating on Maina’s reinstatement into the public service on Thursday said that Maina has 3 Passports, and that he an American citizen too since he has an American passport.Also the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun speaking told the Committee members that Maina’s name was not in the FG’s pay roll.The investigative hearing which started at precisely 10.25am after the opening prayer by the Chairman, Rep Ali Madaki, APC, Kano took a twist when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior in his submissions declared that he got instructions to reinstate Maina from the Office of the Head of Service to the Federation.This declaration did not go down well with the HOS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita as she immediately countered his position saying:“This is not quite correct to put it mildlyAt this point, the Chairman ordered that she should be placed on oath.Also, the Accountant General to the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris told the Committee that the last salary Maina earned was in February, 2013.The minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun also corroborated the position of her AGF, saying:“Maina is not in FG’s pay roll and his biometric was not even captured.