Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, has been declared wanted by world police organization, INTERPOL.

A letter by the world police body says Maina has been placed on its “Red Notice” based on the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





The letter was signed by the Commissioner of Police (INTERPOL), Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Olushola Kamar Subair.





The letter, with reference number CB: 3383/X/ICPO/FHQ/ABJ/ADM/VOL.1/83, was titled, “Re: Request for publication of Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (PPT. NO. AO 5130220) on the INTERPOL red alert.”





It reads partly, “I refer to your letter no. EFCC/EC/IGP/09/334 dated the 18th November, 2015 on the above-mentioned subject.





“Be informed that the Bureau has taken necessary action on the wanted fugitive as requested in the INTERPOL General Secretariat, Lyon, France.





“He has been published on the INTERPOL Red Notice accordingly (see the attached copy of the publication), for your information and retention.





“Accept the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police, please.”