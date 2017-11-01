A mild drama played out at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

A heated argument took place between the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Head of the Civil Service Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.





The altercation was believed to be based on Oyo-Ita’s leaked memo to Kyari on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.





The mild drama played out in the presence of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun.





Saraki, Dogara and Oyegun were present to witness the inauguration of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as well as the inauguration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem.





Mustapha succeeded in calming frayed nerves after Osinbajo and Kyari were seen engaging the visibly angry Head of Service in discussions.





Buhari has since inaugurated the new SGF. He has also inaugurated the remembrance emblem.





Details later…