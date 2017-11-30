Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dismissed claims that embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina handed over properties worth millions to the Commission.

Magu made the dismissal while appearing before the House of Representatives investigative panel into the reinstatement of Maina, on Thursday in Abuja.





The acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency also spoke on the delisting of the former Pension Chairman from security watchlist.





According to Magu, “Maina never handed over anything to the EFCC. The issue of watch listing, it actually took my time. I was not in the EFCC when the investigation was conducted.





“The Comptroller General of Immigration had referred a letter though not available that they placed Maina on wanted list and I have also noticed a letter by Deputy Director of operations.





“I took over on the 11 November, 2016 and the letter for the vacation for removal of watch list was signed on December 1, 2016 by one Kabiru A. Shehu which I did not authorize.









“I have never met Maina, never spoken to him and have no reason to hide anything, if I knew I will tell you I know but we will investigate how this letter came about.”





Recall that the Senate had last week alleged that 222 houses recovered by Maina’s task force had been shared.





In a swift reaction, the anti-graft agency denied that it shared anything from Maina.