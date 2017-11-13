Prof. Paul Mamza, National President, Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN), has advised the Federal Government to provide financial support and equipment to manufacturers of made-in-Nigeria goods to boost Growth Domestic Production (GDP).Mamza made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.Mamza said such backing would also strengthen indigenous manufacturers to produce locally made goods that could compete favourably with the imported ones.The national president also said investment in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) determined the end results of successes to be achieved in such joint venture.According to him, PPP is a collaboration of the public and private sectors in the financing and development of public goods and services.“The success of PPP toward adding value to made-in-Nigeria goods and services is a mixture of hard work, zeal, patriotism, diligence, favourable policy formulation, collective patronage and national commitment.He said what Nigeria needed was political will, improved sensitisation about the essence of PPP as well as favourable environmental atmosphere for such partnership to thrive.According to Mamza, Nigerians also needed to take risk in venturing into business enterprise, adding that one of the key elements of PPP was risk management.He urged the key operators of government to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods in order to encourage others to key in.“Both the leadership and followership in Nigeria must work toward economic sustainability and technological prosperity of the country. Science and Technology holds the key to rapid industrialisation of Nigeria.“All the levels of government must invest heavily in the scientific and technological aspects of governance to enhance Nigeria’s efforts to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.“This is necessary for the country be truly independent and egalitarian,’’ he said.Mamza also called on government to patronise professionals, especially in the area of Polymer Science and Technology for the country to move forward in the scientific technological world.The national president, who said Nigeria had abundant local raw materials yet to be exploited, expressed optimism that their exploitation would bring about the diversification of nation’s economy and its economic prosperity.