‘Lord of the Rings’, directed by J.R.R. Tolkien, will now be a television series, Amazon announced on Monday.The streaming service, in a statement, said it signed a multiple season commitment and the deal includes a potential for spin-off series as well.‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series for Amazon Studios.“We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings’ fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”The television series will take place before the 2001 feature film ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, which kicked off the trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.The ‘Lord of the Rings’ films earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.The cast included Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom.A cast for the TV series has not yet been announced.