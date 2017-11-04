Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool won comfortably at West Ham to increase the pressure on Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.Salah put his side ahead in the first half, firing beyond keeper Joe Hart after the Hammers were caught out by a quick counter-attack.The Reds doubled their lead soon after when Joel Matip slotted home from a corner.Manuel Lanzini’s deft finish briefly gave the hosts hope but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Premier League goal for Liverpool restored their two-goal advantage before Salah’s powerful finish sealed the win.Liverpool’s fifth Premier League win of the season keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side sixth in the table, while West Ham are 17th and just one point above the relegation zone.West Ham’s points total of nine after 11 games matches their total over the same period in 2010-11 when they were relegated from the top flight.