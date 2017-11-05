19 min GOAL! MAN CITY 1-0 ARSENAL (KEVIN DE BRUYNE)

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.Victory would see Pep Guardiola's side extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea later today.The Citizens are chasing a record-equalling ninth successive league win in a single season, but have only won one of their last nine meetings with Arsenal.The Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium nine points behind City and defeat would likely signal the end of their already slim title hopes at this early stage of the season.Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute updates below.Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Coquelin, Xhaka; Ozil, Iwobi, SanchezMacey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, GiroudEderson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, AgueroBravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, Jesus, Danilo, Yaya ToureSterling's end product has come on leaps and bounds under Guardiola, but he gets this horribly wrong - a simple square pass to Sane which surely would have been converted for 2-0 which is badly overhit. Arsenal were completely opened up after Ramsey gave the ball away.Lovely move from the hosts as Silva makes an overlapping run to the byline. Silva's cross was begging to be converted from close range but neither Sterling or Aguero had gambled on the quality.Great pressing from City as De Bruyne pushes Coquelin back to his own goal and forces the Frenchman into a panicked clearance for a throw-in. Coquelin nearly got himself into trouble there.Sanchez is spending most of his time out of the left flank, leaving space for Ozil to run through the middle, but he is neither going to get away from the Man City defence or hold them off. Arsenal could do with a better focal point in attack.Monreal commits himself high up the pitch and is left for dead by De Bruyne, whose attempt to switch to Sane on the left - the first pass he is always looking for - is foiled by the backtracking Bellerin.Sanchez almost releases Ozil but Ederson is quickly off his line before the German can get a shot away. Sanchez may have chosen the wrong pass there, with Ramsey and Bellerin over on his right.It has been all City since the goal, with Arsenal struggling to keep hold of the ball when it goes up to Alexis.As previously mentioned, Arsenal have won three games from behind already this season - against Watford, Leicester and Swansea. They hailed their character after those results, but this is a proper test of it now, one they have so often failed.De Bruyne opens the scoring for City with a left-footed shot from the left edge of the area, across Cech and into the bottom corner. It is poor defending from Arsenal, who initally gave the ball away through Kolasnic's ambitious pass and then failed to clear after Cech had saved from a previous De Bruyne effort. Koscielny did not get close enough to the Belgian for his follow-up effort, and questions may be asked of Cech too.There is space for Arsenal to get down both flanks. Bellerin looks their best outlet at the minute and Kolasnic, who scored against Swansea last weekend, is also getting forward at every opportunity. The Bosnian just needs to make sure he isn't caught out when City break.The Gunners started well but have suddenly become quite sloppy in possession, while City are beginning to find their feet on the ball. Silva is finding some time on the ball, which he wouldn't have if Coquelin was playing in his accustomed midfield role.City are within inches of taking the lead as Sane's square ball for Sterling across the six-yard box is just out of reach. Ozil had casually lost the ball in his own half and City countered quickly with Koscielny getting in a mess trying to stay with Sane.Arsenal waste a really promising situation after Ramsey robs Delph of the ball high up the pitch, but Ozil's tame shot rolls wide with Ederson untroubled.Sterling embarks on a dangerous dribble into the Arsenal area, through the weak challenge of Xhaka but Monreal comes across on the cover.Good football from Arsenal who have started confidently. Bellerin has plenty of choices in the box and tries to pick out Ozil in the centre, but Otamendi is on hand at the near post to clear for a corner.Iwobi chests down a weak clearing header from Stones but volleys way over the crossbar.Arsenal have actually stuck with the three-at-the-back formation they have used all season, with Coquelin slipping into the centre of the trio. That is a big gamble from Wenger, starting the Frenchman for the first time this campaign, out of position.Early warning sign for Arsenal as City counter with six players from a Gunners corner. De Bruyne slips in Aguero, whose shot has plenty of power but was always rising high and wide.City get the action underway after a perfectly-observed minute's silence ahead of Rememberance Day. The hosts are protecting a 22-game unbeaten run - Arsenal were the last team to beat them in last season's FA Cup semi-final.