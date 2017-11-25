







Good afternoon and welcome tolive coverage as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League's late fixture.Jurgen Klopp's charges will be aiming to earn a fourth straight victory in the league and keep alive their hopes of resurrecting a title challenge.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte's men head to Anfield seeking to earn a vital away victory to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Manchester United.Follow all of the live action with our minute-by-minute coverage below.Please note that this fixture gets underway at 5.30pm.Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, MorataCaballero, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Willian, PedroMignolet; Gomez, Klavan, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, SturridgeKarius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-ArnoldFirst signs of Liverpool fully coming to life emerge over on the right, as Salah slips in Gomez on the overlap, who then crosses into the middle for the run of Sturridge. Christensen reads things perfectly, though, as he intercepts at the vital moment on the penalty spot.First one of the game and it is horrific. Liverpool build up down the left channel with pace and the ball is soon shifted across the edge of the box. Sturridge lets it run into the path of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who lashes wildly and sends an effort high and wide of the away goal.Chelsea enjoy a positive share of the ball on the edge of the Liverpool box as Hazard looks for a way through. The Belgian combines well with Bakayoko, but the Frenchman can't quite find the return ball round the corner, leaving Klavan to hoof away.Conte's men have dealt with proceedings efficiently in the opening ten minutes. The visiting midfield is compact and looks ready to spring when required on the break. It's up to Liverpool to break them down at the moment...9 minHazard's pace could cause real issues as the game wears on, and he is already showing glimpses of his abilities on the counter as he skips past two men, before eventually being hounded out by a retreating Henderson just inside the Liverpool half.A rather tentative start here at Anfield as both sides weigh each other up. Chelsea's midfield three looks incredibly tight and well-set at the moment. Liverpool are trying to use the flanks whenever possible, but the Blues are shifting over efficiently to keep tight. Conte is as animated as ever on the touchline after just seven minutes.Hazard provides a bit of class on the right flank for the Blues, as he combines with Drinkwater in order to break in behind. His ball across the box evades everyone, though, leaving Liverpool to counter through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who eventually stumbles under a challenge from Christensen and Chelsea are able to thwart the danger.Liverpool make inroads down the right through Salah and he combines well with Sturridge, although the ball into the box is cleared by the head of Cahill who stands firm in the middle.Some promising signs of intent from Liverpool already as they set on with the press, causing Courtois to kick long out of play needlessly. Liverpool will bring plenty of energy to this early on, but they will need to be wary of the Blues' pace on the break.Here we go... Liverpool get things moving, kicking from right to left in their home red strip, while Chelsea feature in all blue with white socks. Both decent kits, actually.