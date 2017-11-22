



Good evening and welcome tolive text commentary of the Champions League Group D clash between Juventus and Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium.The Spanish giants travel to Turin for the first time since getting knocked out of the tournament by the Italian giants last season at the quarter-final stage.Ernesto Valverde's side require just one point to progress into the last 16, while a draw will be good enough for Juve if Sporting Lisbon fail to beat Olympiacos.Discover how the game unfolds in our updates below.Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho, Iniesta; Deulofeu, SuarezBuffon; Rugani, Barzagli, Benatia; Cuadrado, Khedira, Pjanic, Sandro; Dybala, Costa; HiguainJuventus fans are not happy as the team kick the ball ou of play for Suarez, who is on the ground holding his face, but replays show there was nothing in Benatia's apparent foul.Iniesta knocks the ball forward for Suarez, who has hit back to goal and plays the return pass, but the midfielder fails to get on the end of it. It's all Barcelona now.Maybe the pace of this game is about to change as Messi gets himself ready to come on from the touchline.Barcelona get two corners in quick succession, but Juventus manage to handle both of them. The visitors seem very much in control at this stage.CHANCE! Suarez takes the free kick and he manages to swing it over the wall, with the help of a slight deflection and it ball dips just over the bar.Juventus lose the ball n the middle of the park and Iniesta tries to capitalise. He plays it out wide to Suarez, who switches feet, but ends up tumbling to the ground. Nothing given, but moments later Khedira brings down Iniesta and the referee blows up for a foul.Cuadrado is away on goal if he connects to the long ball, but Umtiti tracks it perfectly and makes a quick intervention.The visitors get the second half underway! Will we see a goal in the next 45 minutes? Here's hoping!There is nothing to separate these two sides at the moment and it has been somewhat of a chess match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Barcelona have been patient for large spells of the game as they tried to keep the ball and play from the back. Juve came out the blocks initially, but they failed to maintain a dangerous threat throughout the first 45 minutes.Barcelona knock the ball around the danger area before it drops to Suarez, who shoots from long range, but it does little to trouble Buffon and bobbles wide.Dybala finds Sandro in acres of space on the left. He passes to Dybala just outside of the area. The forward makes his way around three Barcelona players before unleashing a left-footed shot towards the far post, but it goes over the bar.Iniesta wins a free kick in the middle of the pitch after getting a slight nick off Higuain. The home fans are less than impressed with the referee's decision.Rakitic's pass gets cut out and Juventus launch a counter attack. The play is switched to the left for Sandro, but it's too far ahead of the player to reach.As mentioned, Barcelona need a draw to qualify for the last 16, so perhaps that is why the team are not probing as much. Juventus' play has seemed to slow down in the las few minutes.Umtiti plays a long ball searching for Suarez, but the Uruguayan runs offside while trying to get on the end of the pass. It's been a quiet night for the Barcelona attacker so far.Cuadrado cuts inside after receiving the ball from Higuain. The former Chelsea man plays a one-two with Dybala, but on the return, Cuadrado's first-time shot skies over the crossbar.Barcelona turn the screw as Deulofeu plays in Semedo, who charges to the byline before cutting it back into the centre of the box, but the danger is cleared.Umtiti is unhappy here after getting caught in the face by Khedira. The referee has a word with the Juventus midfielder, but replays show it wasn't intentional.Digne and Umtiti are receiving treatment from the medical team after colliding on the edge of the box. It seems, though, that the pair are good enough to carry on.Some playacting from Paulinho as he receives a yellow card for diving for a penalty. Pjanic had a foot out, but he didn't make any contact. Right decision from the referee.Suarez stays out wide and plays the ball back to Iniesta, who sends the ball over the top looking for Suarez, but its cut out.Juventus go for the long ball, aiming for Higuain, who fails to connect. The hosts are probing, but they have failed to register a shot in the last 10 or so minutes.The set piece is delivered into the box and blocked by Suarez before getting swept outfield. Barcelona have come closest to scoring, but neither side are really dominating at this stage.Deulofeu kicks out at Sandro in an attempt to nick the ball and the referee blows up for a free kick. It looks like Pjanic is lining up to take it...Fantastic free kick delivery from Rakitic as it enters the box with pace and bounces before bouncing off the post. Paulinho reacts with a header, but he misses the target.The first caution of the game is give to Pjanic for clipping Iniesta from behind.Cuadrado gets the ball down the right again, but pressure from Iniesta forces him to switch play back to the defence.A rare mistake from Iniesta as he loses the ball, which gives Dybala a chance to shoot at goal. He does so, but Ter Stegan makes the stop.Mistake by Cuadrado as he opts to head back towards Buffon when he really should have chested it down. The ball creeps towards the top corner but ends up bouncing out of play.Juventus lose the ball on the edge of the area and Deulofeu tries to capitalise by driving to the byline before attempting a cross, but the hosts cut it out.Juve snatch possession in the middle of the field and Cuadrado charges down the right before delivering in a low cross that evades everyone. The hosts pick up the loose ball, though, and Costa crosses it in into the area, but the move breaks down.Barcelona are seeing more of the ball now, but they are struggling to break down Juventus' defence. Suarez has not been his scintillating self this season and he has been quiet so far tonight.The Spanish side are taking the patient approach, but they burst into life when Suarez and Paulinho link up for a neat one-two, which results in the latter unleashing a shot, but it drifts wide.Suarez wins a free kick after getting bundled by Benatia. At the moment, Juventus are in control of this game and not allowing Barcelona to get a foothold in the midfield. Early days, mind!Cuadrado loses possession in the middle of the park, which gives Barcelona some time to keep hold of the ball and launch an attack. In the end, the move breaks down.Juventus go on the attack and it's Costa again as he storms down the left-hand side and sends a low cross into the centre of the box, but Pique cuts it out and clears the danger.At the other end, Barca play the ball around the edge of the box before cutting it back for Paulinho, who goes for glory but ends up launching it high over the crossbar after catching it wrong.Douglas Costa showing some early intent as he leaves a handful of Barcelona players in his wake before knocking the ball out wide to Cuadrado, who finds Douglas Costa in the centre of the box. The Bayern Munich loanee takes a shot, but it's stopped by Ter Stegen.Rakitic manages to cut out a pass and poke it over the top searching for Suarez, but the hosts manage to track the ball and the Barcelona star cannot get a touch.Juventus get us underway! Both players are in their traditional strips this evening.