Good morning and welcome tolive commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur from the Emirates Stadium.Sixth-placed Arsenal sit four points and three places behind their bitter rivals entering this afternoon's clash.Three of the last four fixtures between these two teams have finished level – including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding Premier League match last term.Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, SanchezR: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, AlliDavies delivers a super cross into the Arsenal box, but Kane cannot make clean contact under pressure from Monreal. Arsenal then break down the other end with Sanchez, who finds Lacazette, but Lloris is on hand to make the clearance. It is all happening at the Emirates Stadium.More pressure from Arsenal following a break down the left, but Sanchez is across to make the challenge, and the resulting corner is also cleared. Tottenham are being seriously tested here.Xhaka is fortunate to escape a booking following a late challenge on Sissoko. Lucky!Sanchez finds space in a dangerous area following a corner, but the Chilean's cross is poor. Sanchez has another chance to deliver moments later, but the danger is cleared once again.Tottenham are being forced to defend their own penalty box at the moment as Arsenal continue to force the issue in the final third of the field. There has not been a yellow card in this match, but there have been some tasty challenges - the last of which sees Vertonghen go through Lacazette.Super chance for Arsenal as Ramsey delivers a brilliant pass into Bellerin, who flashes a low cross into the Tottenham box, but Lacazette just cannot make contact!Alli works some space inside the Arsenal box after smart work from Sissoko, but the attacker's strike is blocked. Good pressure from the visitors as they start to find their passing range.15 min Kane somehow stays onside as he collects the ball in a wide area, but Arsenal sniff out the danger once again. I would be astounded if there were not goals this afternoon - it has been a super start.Sanchez heads towards Lacazette as Arsenal threaten once again, but Sanchez does well to poke the ball clear at the vital moment. Tottenham just need to be careful here.It must be said that the first 12 minutes of this match have flown past. Both teams have had decent chances to make the breakthrough, but the score remains goalless. Sanchez and Ozil both look fired-up this afternoon as they continue to chase down loose balls. It is a really good game.Davies fires the ball straight out of play as Arsenal continue to press high up the field. The home supporters like what they are seeing here. The team in red and white look very much up for this.Well, sometimes games of this ilk are cagey, but that has not been the case thus far. Eight minutes on the clock and this is a proper derby as both teams continue to fly into challenges here.Cech has to keep out a powerful strike from Kane following a mistake from Koscielny, whose header was weak. Both defences are making mistakes in the early moments.Alli has the chance to find Eriksen with a pass as Arsenal are caught up the field, but the England international takes too long, and the home side can clear their lines. Arsenal then have a half-chance as Sanchez feeds Lacazette in a dangerous area, but the forward's effort is too high.As expected, it has been all-action in the early stages, with both teams battling for possession. It might take a while for both to settle into some sort of rhythm. Nice flow to the game thus far.it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon - let's hope that the football matches it. It is a rainy afternoon in the capital, which has made the pitch moist. You do get the feeling that there will be goals in this one. Hopefully I have not jinxed it.Tottenham kick things off at the Emirates Stadium...