



44' GOAL! Iheanacho with a beauty! Nigeria have not had a sniff, but their star forward curls the free-kick over the wall and Agustin Marchesin can only help the shot into the top corner. Game on? 2-1.

27' GOAL! Banega finds the net! What a costly error. There's no booking for the goalkeeper, but his punishment is seeing the Argentina midfielder curl an effort into the bottom-right corner.





Hello and welcome tolive text commentary of the friendly match between Argentina and Nigeria in Krasnodar.Both sides have qualified for next year's World Cup and their preparation continues in the host nation, although this stadium will not be used at Russia 2018.Nigeria's qualification was much more straightforward as they finished some six points clear of second-placed Zambia at the top of CAF's Group B. That campaign only finished at the weekend, with the Super Eagles concluding their pool with a 1-1 draw in Algeria.Argentina of course scraped to the finals with a Lionel Messi hat-trick on the final matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying; they have travelled from Moscow, where Russia were beaten on Saturday.Marchesin, Mascherano, Pezzella, Otamendi, Banega, Perez, Lo Celso, Pavon, Dybala, Di Maria, Aguero.Romero, Guzman, Mammana, Fazio, Paredes, Insua, Benedetto, Matias Kranevitter, Ansaldi, Perotti, Salvio, Gomez, Rigoni, Belluschi.Akpeyi, Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Awaziem, Aina, Ndidi, Mikel, Ogu, Iwobi, Iheanacho.Ezenwa, Uzoho, Uche, Musa, Etebo, Kayode, Onyekuru, Nwakali, Ebuehi, Tony Nwakaeme.Well, after a slow start, that was entertaining. A horrific Akpeyi error led to the first goal with the first effort of note on 27 minutes, Banega firing a free-kick into the corner. Aguero added a second, but Nigeria have a goal of their own now through Iheanacho.Now Nigeria have a real energy about them! Ndidi fires hard and low from inside the area and Marchesin saves well. The Super Eagles are ending the half on top.Free-kick to Nigeria right on the edge of the area... They're a little fortunate as Mikel's lay-off to Iwobi was a poor one, but Mascherano's foul on the Arsenal man sees the referee bring play back.Dybala has not yet troubled the scoresheet, but he has been the standout performer of this first half. Nigerian defenders are struggling to take the ball from the Juve forward, with Ola Aina the latest to commit a foul as he attempts to.The delivery is cleared, but only as far as Dybala who wriggles free and keeps possession for Argentina. The South American outfit are well on top.And the Paris-Saint Germain midfielder has now won a corner from a similar centre...The difference between the two sides is evident in one move. Ndidi delays making an incisive pass, turning back and then losing the ball. Argentina counter through Dybala and Aguero, with Di Maria ultimately delivering a dangerous low cross from the left.Argentina are playing with a real urgency and Nigeria have struggled to keep them in check since falling behind. This is all one-way traffic.It was Pavon who laid on that goal for Aguero, taking a pass on the right and delivering across goal.Argentina are two up and it's Aguero! He is left with the simplest of finishes in front of goal. So easy. 2-0.Sampaoli has been every bit as animated as usual so far, despite this being just a friendly with two weakened teams. There were fistpumps to celebrate the goal and then visible frustration as Lo Celso wasted that opportunity.Awaziem looks to have picked up a knock in a challenge with Aguero in that attack and he receives treatment before the game continues.Forward they come again! Di Maria and Aguero combine, before Giovani Lo Celso wastefully crosses behind.Argentina are really on top now! Akpeyi smothers one effort from Enzo Perez on the left but concedes a corner, from which Otamendi arrows a header just wide.Pavon gets in on the right as Argentina chase a quick second, but Akpeyi reads his low cross and intercepts.Oh dear, oh dear... Akpeyi seemingly misjudges the position of both Aguero and the ball as it lies at his feet and he stretches outside the area to pick it up as the Argentina forward advances. A free-kick is given and Aguero is frustrated as the goalkeeper prevents a quick dispatch.The two teams continue to gift possession to each other. The lack of opportunities so far owes much to the sides' wastefulness.That should have been it! Pavon is picked out and crosses first-time on the volley from the right. Di Maria misses his kick and Chidozie Awaziem then vitally intercepts in front of Aguero. Both Di Maria and Aguero are left writhing in pain. More stoppages...Nigeria steal the ball in a promising position on the left but, again, their front two cannot link up in the area. We are still waiting on a first real chance.Di Maria accelerates away on the left again, but it's Aguero's heavy touch that brings an end to the attack this time. Frustration for Sampaoli's men.Again the delivery is poor, but the ball is worked back out to Di Maria on the left. He skips by a pair of challenges and crosses, only for an attacking Argentine player to concede an aerial foul. There's no flow to the game right now.Indeed, Otamendi is back on and he is immediately involved, winning a free-kick from Ndidi in a dangerous area...Referee Vladislav Bezborodov appeared to assess the damage before handing a booking to Iheanacho. Otamendi looks to be able to continue.Otamendi is not at all happy with Iheanacho, his former Manchester City team-mate. The Argentine defender wins a free-kick as he is caught by the forward's elbow, gets up to shove Iheanacho away and then returns to lying on the ground in pain. Truly bizarre.Finally the cross comes in again - the corner taken short to Dybala first - but Nigeria clear with ease.The set-piece comes in and Leon Balogun clears, but the ball looks to have struck the defender right on the top of the head. He's down receiving treatment.Pavon wins a corner. Johan Ogu concedes possession in the middle of the pitch and Argentina switch the ball to Mascherano, whose long pass picks out Pavon. A shot from an awkward angle deflects behind.Nigeria are growing into the game with some neat passing in the midfield, but Iwobi has been the cause of a couple of failed attacks so far. He's made a slow start.Otamendi charges forward on the left, but Nigeria's green wall forces Argentina back. They instead attack on the opposite wing until Pavon blazes a cross out for a throw-in on the far side.Dybala opens up space in the Nigeria half with a lovely first touch, but his searching pass does not reach Pavon. William Troost-Ekong steps across to intercept.There have been a couple of niggly fouls from either side in the last 60 seconds as the game continues to find its rhythm.Nigeria are looking to use their pace in behind. Kelechi Iheanacho runs through onto a pass but a difficult angle and lack of support means he must turn back. Alex Iwobi loses possession.Almost a chance for Dybala! He links up with Aguero, who squeezes a pass into the box at the second attempt, but the Juventus man is crowded out as he switches back onto his left foot. An attempted shot bobbles through for Daniel Akpeyi to collect.Mikel plays a wonderful ball through to Abdullahi Shehu, advancing on the right flank, but his first touch is heavy and he fouls Nicolas Otamendi as he stretches to make amends.A very tight offside call against Cristian Pavon halts an Argentine attack on the right. Nigeria can regroup.And when the Super Eagles do finally win possession, Mikel is swarmed by three players and loses out. Ever Banega is pulling the strings early on.And Argentina keep the ball with some ease for the opening minute. Nigeria are yet to touch the ball.Argentina's Aguero gets the game under way!