A protest against slavery in Libya has been announced to hold on Friday in Lagos.

This follows global outcry on alleged slave trade boom, killings of migrants and human trafficking going on in the country.





The protest tagged ‘movement against second slavery’ would be held on Friday at the United Nations High commission Office.





Some prominent Nigerians, including a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode have called out the Nigerian Government for keeping quiet over the ugly development.