Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Thursday asserted that the Libyans have given Nigeria reason to go to war with them.





The former Minister made the assertion while sharing a photograph of some victims of alleged slave trade in Libya.





He noted that the Libyans gave “us” reasons to go to war by enslaving and selling Nigerians like “Christmas turkeys and Sallah goats.”





Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, maintained that no human deserved to be “caged like animal and roasted like suya meat.”





In a tweet via his social media, the former Minister wrote: “If there were ever a reason or cause for us to go to war, the Libyans have provided it by enslaving our people and buying and selling them like Christmas turkeys and sallah goats.





“No human being deserves to be caged like an animal and roasted like suya meat.”