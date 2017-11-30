Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to warn Libyans in “very strong terms” against enslaving and killing Nigerians.





Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the current administration, made the call while commending the president for his reaction to the plight of Nigerians in Libya.





Buhari had on Tuesday night promised to ensure that Nigerians in Libya are airlifted back to the country.





In a tweet via his social media, the two-time Minister said Buhari’s declaration was the right step in the direction.





"Glad that @MBuhari has finally acknowledged the suffering of our people in evil Libya and has pledged to airlift them back home.





“That is a step in the right direction. Now he must WARN the Libyans in very strong terms and tell them to stop killing and enslaving our people!”





He also commended Prophet T.B. Joshua for airlifting Nigerians back into the country and rehabilitating them, in the past two years.





He added, “The truth is that over the last 2 years the only Nigerian that I know that has consistently used his resources to fly thousands of suffering Nigerians back home from Libya and that has fed, clothed and housed them on arrival is T.B. Joshua. He has done very well!”