Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Wednesday asserted that most Nigerians sold into slavery in Libya were natives of Igbo, Edo and Yoruba.

The two-time former minister asserted that 75% of those sold into slavery have their “organs harvested, bodies mutilated and roasted like suya.”





He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained silent over the issue because most of the victims were not from the North.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain noted that Buhari’s silence was an indication that the current administration is evil.





He wrote: “75% of those sold into slavery in Libya who have their organs harvested, bodies mutilated and who are roasted like suya are from southern Nigeria.





“They are mostly Igbo, Edo and Yoruba. U see why Buhari’s evil regime don’t care? They are not Fulani herdsmen”- Paul Achalla.”