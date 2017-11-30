Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, has accused ex-United States president, Barack Obama of being responsible for the alleged ongoing slave trade in Libya.

Omokri also alleged that Obama staged the removal of former Libyan President, Muammar Gaddafi from power.





The former Special Adviser on New Media to Jonathan said before Obama staged Gaddafi’s removal, the late Libyan ruler was sympathetic to the plight of Africans.





In a post on his Facebook page, the US-based cleric noted that slave trade started after Gaddafi was ousted, adding that the late president wouldn’t have allowed such action.





The post reads, “When Gaddafi was in power, there was no slave trade of Black Africans in Libya. As a matter of fact, Gaddafi gave financial aid to Black African nations and almost single handedly funded the fight against White minority rule in the then Rhodesia (renamed Zimbabwe) and against apartheid in South Africa (Google it. Even Mandela said so openly in America).





“Barack Obama staged his removal and now Black Africans are being sold in Libya and you think Obama is good and Gaddafi was bad?





“All over Africa, from Libya, to Egypt, to Nigeria, Obama intervened without caring what Africans really wanted and saddled us with incompetent regimes that are taking Africans backward. History will not be kind to Obama!”