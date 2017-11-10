The Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers Thursday night, honoured the Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with a Chieftaincy title of “ADA DI OHA NMA”.

The Chairman of the Council, Eze Samuel Ohiri, who presided over the ceremony at the Eze Imo Palace, said the decision to confer the title on the visiting President was in consideration of her outstanding contributions to the restoration of peace in her country and the African sub-region.





According to him, it was a way to encourage her and other African women who have contributed to the development of Africa, especially the education of indigent African children, adding that she has done Africa proud.





President Sirleaf had arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport where Governor, Rochas Okorocha, his wife, Nneoma and other Senior government functionaries received her.





The Liberian President was driven straight to the Eze Imo Palace at Mbari Street in Owerri where she was Conferred with the title.





The governor is expected to unveil a statue in her honour today.