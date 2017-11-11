Mainz 05 defender, Leon Balogun has said it is an honour to wear the captain armband for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.Balogun was Super Eagles captain in their final World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.The German-born defender wore the captain armband in the absence of regular captain, John Obi Mikel and his deputies Ogenyi Onazi and Elderson Echiejile as Nigeria ended their World Cup 2018 Qualifiers campaign with a 1-1 draw against Algeria in Constantine.The 29-year-old who made his international debut for the Super Eagles in 2014, praised the night’s goal scorer John Ogu and Ola Aina who made his full debut for Nigeria in the game.He wrote on twitter, “Proud to have captained my country today and remain unbeaten at @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers.“The road to Russia was an exciting and even more successful one. I dedicate this achievement to our team mate@Carl_Ikeme (Carl Ikeme) who started this journey with us. This one’s for you bro.“Congrats to @Aina2Ola (Ola Aina) for making his full international debut. U (you) did great brother. More to come#BallStoner. And special congrats to@ogujohnugo (John Ogu) who’s been waiting for his chance so patiently. You deserved every minute today and I’m happy u (you).”